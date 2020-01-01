Coronavirus: MFL staff to undertake paycut too

Malaysian Football League staff will undertake a paycut between 10 to 20 per cent should the confinement order in the country be extended.

One day after the Malaysian FA (FAM) announced that it will deduct a portion of its staff wages if the ongoing movement restriction order (MCO) in the country is extended, Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) issued a statement that it will follow suit.

Just like FAM who announced that its staff will have their wages slashed between 10 to 20 per cent should the MCO be extended past April 14 by the Malaysian government, on Saturday MFL issued a statement of a similar nature.

Its staff will have their wages docked within the same range, should the confinement order be extended in order to halt the spread of Covid-19 in the country. It is worth noting that both organisations are led by the same person, Datuk Hamidin Amin.

Article continues below

More teams

According to the statement that was issued by MFL CEO Dato' Ab Ghani Hassan, the measure was taken in order to secure MFL's finances, which has been affected by the effects of the coronavirus on the global economy. It also added that the decision was made in a video conference chaired by Hamidin, and that its staff have agreed to the measure.

If the MCO is extended, the wage reduction will take effect beginning April until the confinement order is lifted by the government.

Ghani however ended the statement with the assurance that it is ready to resume Malaysian competitions when the MCO is lifted.