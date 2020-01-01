Coronavirus: Hellas Verona's Agyemang-Badu warns pandemic must be taken seriously

The pandemic continues to take it's toll with cases increasing on a daily basis

Hellas Verona midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has asserted that coronavirus needs to be taken seriously as the world braces for an increase in cases in the coming weeks.

The pandemic has affected more than 900,000 people worldwide, with an excess of 44,000 deaths recorded and 190,00 recoveries.

is the hardest hit country in Europe with more than a 100,000 cases and 13,000 deaths.

The result of this pandemic means a return to normalcy for football especially the that still has 12 matchdays to wrap up the 2019-20 season, is looking distant.

Agyemang-Badu has called on players to continue sheltering from home to allow the harsh effects of the pandemic ease off.

"Players must stay away from Sunday training games because the virus is mainly contracted through contact," the 29-year old Ghanaian told Accra FM.

"I'm afraid to turn on the television because of how the virus was reported.

"What I have seen is that coronavirus must be taken seriously. When it all started there were theories that he could not infect a black-skinned person.

"Now I'm sure everyone knows that he doesn't know race or color. We have to stay home.

"This is the only option. Just like the president said, if you have nothing to do in the city, stay home."

It was a dark day for football in Africa on Tuesday after fomer president Pape Diouf died from complications of coronavirus in .

The global football community have since offered their condolences especially the Ayew Brothers, Andre and Jordan who began their football careers under his leadership.