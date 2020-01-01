Hannover defender Timo Hubers tests positive for coronavirus

The 23-year-old acted professionally and maturely upon learning there was a chance he might be carrying Covid-19

defender Timo Hubers has tested positive for coronavirus, the 2. side have confirmed.

The club believe the 23-year-old contracted the virus at an event in Hildesheim on Saturday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Hannover said Hubers immediately self-isolated after going to the doctor for tests once he had learned he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

They believe it is unlikely Hubers could have passed the infection to the rest of the squad as he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday. However, as a precaution, all Hannover players and staff will be tested.

director Gerhard Zuber said Hubers behaved in "absolutely exemplary" fashion after learning that he was a carrier of the virus known as Covid-19.

"He has himself shown no symptoms up to now," said Zuber. "When he found out that a person who had been with him at the event had tested positive, he reported directly to the doctor and temporarily went into quarantine at home."

Hubers will not be considered for Sunday's league match with Dynamo Dresden, but the rest of the team is preparing as normal, Hannover said.

However, all media and PR activities have been cancelled "for the time being" and the game is one of several in this week that will be held behind closed doors.

Elsewhere in Europe, all Italian sports – including – have been postponed indefinitely, calling into question whether the 2019-20 campaign will be finished far enough ahead of – with the European Championships posing their own set of issues due to being held across 12 different countries.

In , Arsenal's clash with Manchester City, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, has been postponed, with several Gunners players and members of staff currently in self-isolation due to coming into direct contact with infected owner Evangelos Marinakis.

has been hit the hardest by far, however, with Spanish authorities on Wednesday denying Roma authorisation to have their plane land in Spain for a match-up with as efforts to contain the spread of the virus continue.