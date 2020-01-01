Coronavirus: Ex-Montpellier keeper Lecomte sends well wishes to recovering Sambia

The 23-year old tested positive for the virus and has remained in hospital

goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, has sent his well wishes to his former teammate Junior Sambia who has tested positive for the coronavirus and remains in hospital.

The 23-year old who is of Central African Republic origin had initially tested negative for the virus despite having respiratory and gastric problems

His condition worsened and he had to be placed in induced coma. According to his agent, Frederic Guerra, Sambia is now out of coma and breathing without the aid of ventilators.

"He is off the ventilator, and although it’s going to be a long recovery process, he is no longer in a coma. Without doubt, that is good news,” Guerra told RTL.

“He is breathing by himself and that is very good to hear.”

Lecomte in an Instagram Live interview sent his wishes to Sambia. The 29-year goalkeeper was a teammate of Sambia at Montpellier between 2017 and 2019 before moving to Monaco.

"I want to send all my strength and courage to him and his family, to tell him that I support him.

"It is always strange to know of your ex-teammate is hospitalised, I hope he can recover soon.

"I also bring my support to Montpellier, because he is a very important player for them."

Sambia is the first player to have tested positive for the coronavirus.