Coronavirus: Beijing Guoan star Bakambu 'scared' to leave pregnant wife for China return

The DR Congo international has been summoned by his club to return to China before preparation for the new season

Beijing Guoan forward Cedric Bakambu has admitted that he is afraid of returning to with his wife about to give birth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Congolese attacker is self-isolating in Paris after leaving Beijing in February due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Asian country.

Following the recent decrease in cases of coronavirus in , Chinese football authorities are reportedly considering the commencement of the 2020 season and Beijing Guoan have informed players to return to the country before March 28.

The club's summon has become a worry for Bakambu, who said leaving his pregnant wife and son during this period is the hardest thing for him as he is unsure of his return to .

"We are still asking questions. It's scary. Besides, I'm going to leave my family and go alone. It's not easy, when there is nothing, it hurts to go far from your family," Bakambu told L'Equipe, per RMC Sport.

"So let you imagine the scene: I have to go back to China at the moment when an epidemic is barely over there.

"It is the fact that the virus has arrived in France. I am currently confined to my Parisian home, with my wife and my son.

"In this climate, to leave home and go far, it is not easy to consider. And my wife, who is pregnant with our second child, must stay here.

"Knowing that I must leave without knowing when I can come back to see my son and my wife, who has to give birth in a month. That’s the hardest part."

Bakambu moved to China from outfit for an African record fee back in January 2018.

The 28-year-old has an impressive goalscoring record in the Chinese , with 29 goals in 39 league appearances in the last two seasons.

After winning the Chinese in his debut season, Bakambu won the 2019 Chinese Super Cup and helped Beijing Guoan finish second on the league table last year.