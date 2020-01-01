African All Stars

Coronavirus: Atletico Madrid's Partey offers productive tips during self-isolation

The Ghanaian midfielder has suggested some remedies that will help people cope with staying indoors while the pandemic is tackled

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has offered guidelines that can help people utilise staying in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak has affected the entire world forcing many socio-economic activities to be put on hold until the spread is under control.

The effects of staying indoors for a prolonged period could heighten anxiety and worries, but Partey has been able to share some useful tips on Instagram that can bring out the maximum from everyone. 

    Me uno a al #HOMETEAM de @adidas Os cuento mis tips para esta cuarentena: - Mantener una rutina 💪🏽 - Entrenar a diario 🏋️‍♀️ - Hacer cosas que te gusten (Yo estoy aprovechando para ver las pelis de Marvel y aprender a usar tik tok ) - Intenta aprender cosas nuevas 🤓 - Cada día a las 20:00 aplaude a todas las personas que están luchando para que esto pase cuanto antes 👏 👏👏 Lo más importante, mantente cerca de los tuyos, utiliza las nuevas tecnologías para ver a tu familia y amigos. @adidas_es @adidas #HOMETEAM Comparte tus tips aquí ⬇️⬇️—————————————————————————— I joined the adidas #HOMETEAM. Here are my tips for this quarantine: - Have a routine 💪🏽 - Exercise daily 🏋️‍♀️ - Do things that make you happy (I am watching Marvel movies and learning to use tik tok) - Try to learn new things 🤓 - Be grateful to everyone who is working to make this end 👏👏👏 And most importantly, use technology to be close to friends and family. #HOMETEAM @adidas @adidas_es Share your tips here ⬇️⬇️

    • Have a routine 
    • Exercise daily 
    • Do things that make you happy (I am watching Marvel movies and learning to use tik tok)
    • Try to learn new things 
    • Be grateful to everyone who is working to make this end
    • Use technology to be close to friends and family.

    Despite the pandemic, Partey has been linked with a move from Spain to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool

    Atleti are looking to increase his release clause from €50 million to €100 million.

