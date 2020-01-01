Coronavirus: Andy Delort sends support to ex-Marseille president Pape Diouf

The Senegalese is battling with the pandemic, and he has received support from the Algeria international and Montpellier striker

Andy Delort sent a message of support to former Olympique president Pape Diouf following his battle with the coronavirus.



Diouf became the first black president of a first-tier European football club having assumed the position as the Phocaeans’ head in 2005.



He was in charge of that role for five years before he was replaced by Jean-Claude Dassier.

The Senegalese has since been placed under respiratory assistance in Dakar’s Fann hospital.



Nevertheless, the international took to social media to offer a message of support to the 68-year-old.

“With all my heart with Pape Diouf, you’re going to win, we all hope,” Delort twitted.

De tout cœur avec Pape Diouf 🙏

Vous allez gagner, on l’espère tous. pic.twitter.com/JAsZeDQxtQ — Andy Delort (@AndyDelort9) March 31, 2020

The 28-year-old, who was part of Algeria’s 2019 victorious African Nations squad joined La Paillade from in 2019.Before the French top-flight was suspended owing to the pandemic, he featured 26 times in the French elite division with nine goals to his credit.