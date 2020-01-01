Cornet matches Messi’s Champions League feat against Manchester City

Thanks to his strike against the Citizens, the Cote d’Ivoire international has now equaled the Barcelona star’s goal-tally against Guardiola's men

’s Maxwel Cornet has matched Lionel Messi’s goal record against thanks to his strike against the Citizens on Saturday night.

It was a miserable evening for the English club as they suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to the French club – which ended their European ambition.

The Cote d’Ivoire international gave Lyon a 24th minute lead in a fierce quarter-final clash inside Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade.

🔴🔵 Maxwel Cornet has now scored 4 goals in 3 UCL games against Manchester City for Lyon ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️#UCL https://t.co/rqSg353nPO pic.twitter.com/saI2YFRlus — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 15, 2020

Toko Ekambi was fed with a deep ball, with Kyle Walker appearing to play him onside – and with the Cameroonian stumbling over his shot, the 23-year-old who was racing in his support, and cracked a spectacular low effort past goalkeeper Ederson.

The goal was upheld after VAR replays showed there was no offside in the build-up to Cornet’s goal.

4 - Maxwel Cornet has now scored four goals against Manchester City in the Champions League - since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club, only Lionel Messi (4) has scored as many against them in the competition. Thorn. #UCL pic.twitter.com/WqRGAhE5Et — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2020

With that, the Ivorian now boasts four goals against the Etihad Stadium club in the tournament since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club. Only ’s Messi has scored as many against them in the same championship.

Kevin De Bruyne levelled matters for Guardiola’s side in the 69th minute, however, a brace from super-sub Moussa Dembele on the counter-attack saw the team cancel out De Bruyne’s leveller.

Cornet was in action for all minutes as Rudi Garcia’s team now look forward to playing Barcelona-slaying for a place in the final.

Should they succeed in this quest, they will square up with either or for a chance to lift the trophy on August 23 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e .