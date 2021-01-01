Corinthians vs Parananese: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

Two teams with an outside chance of a Libertadores spot lock horns on Wednesday in Sao Paulo

The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Corinthians vs Paranaense

Corinthians have seen any chance of a title challenge slip out of their grasp, but a place in the Copa Libertadores in 2021 is still within reach.

The Sao Paulo giants currently sit in eighth place, with the top seven qualifying for South America's premier club competition.

City rivals Palmeiras are five points clear of the Timao, but with five games still remaining in the Brasileirao season they can still make up lost ground.

To do so, though, three points at home to Coritiba's Athletico Paranaense are key.

Paranaense harbour Libertadores aspirations of their own, as they sit just two points back from Corinthians in ninth, albeit having played one game more.

Defeat at Arena Corinthians would likely end their hopes, leaving them with the consolation prize of a probable Sudamericana berth.

Corinthians vs Sao Paranaense is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz

Brasileirao 2020 is exclusive to Fanatiz outside Brazil and the Balkans.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 10 4:30pm/7:30pm Corinthians vs Paranaense Fanatiz

Corinthians vs Paranaense team news and preview.

Striker Leo Natel is a doubt for the hosts after coming off injured at the weekend, with ex-Manchester City star Jo in line to start should he fail to recover in time.

Paranaense will be without midfield duo Richard and meia Léo Cittadini, who are both suspended.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

