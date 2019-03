Corica channels his inner Arnold to declare Sydney's best still to come

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has declared his side were playing at just 43 per cent of their full potential after a 2-0 win over Adelaide United on Friday night.

Without Alex Brosque, Siem de Jong or Daniel De Silva, the Sky Blues squad wasn't at full strength but they still managed to temporarily close Perth Glory's lead at the A-League summit to five points.

While the result brought a smile to Corica's face, the performance clearly left the coach wanting more.

“It’s about getting the combinations right and the attitude, the attitude’s been fantastic all year but we’re probably playing at 43 per cent at the moment and we’re going to get better," Corica said.

“We’ve got a long way to go, a lot of points to pick up and it’s getting better with Reza [Ghoochannejhad] in the squad, looking forward to having Brosquey back and Danny back and once we get Sim back as well I think we have a very strong squad with great depth in it.”

Having replaced Graham Arnold as head coach this season, Corica's use of percentages was eerily similar to what the current Socceroos boss used to say.

In late 2017, Arnold actually declared his side were also at 43 per cent of their potential.

"We analyse every aspect of our own performance, we're functioning on probably 43 per cent at the moment and there's a lot of improvement in each individual and a lot of improvement in the team," Arnold said after beating Melbourne City.

Having worked so closely with Arnold it's not too surprising to see Corica singing from the same hymn book and he'll be desperate to replicate Arnold's ability to turn those percentages into silverware.

As it stands, Sydney FC could still claim a third straight Premiers Plate with a Round 26 clash against Glory likely to leave the door open for Corica's side to potentially retain the premiership.

Tony Popovic's side will need to slip up once or twice between then however with a home clash against Melbourne Victory in Round 23 another potential banana skin.