Goal.com
Live
Portugal v Slovenia: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Congolese sports minister challenges Ronaldo: ‘You’ll be in tears against us’

Portugal vs DR Congo
Portugal
DR Congo
World Cup
C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Portugal
Congo - Kinshasa
US
Saudi Arabia

The Democratic Republic of the Congo national team has qualified for the World Cup finals after a long absence of around 52 years.

The Congolese team has been drawn in Group 11 of the World Cup, alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Congolese fans gathered yesterday, Sunday, in People’s Palace Square and celebrated with the Minister for Sport, Didier Bodembo, their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

“Qualifying for the World Cup wasn’t easy; we fought hard,” Boodembo said in comments published by the Africa Top Sports website.

The Congolese Minister of Sport emphasised the need for the nation to unite behind the national team, and not to be content with merely participating in the World Cup.

World Cup
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD

He added, “In our first match at the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in tears.”

Read also

Cars and land... exceptional bonuses following the Democratic Republic of Congo’s qualification for the World Cup

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting