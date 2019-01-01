Concern for Arsenal as Lacazette limps out of Lyon clash with ankle injury

The France international took a knock to his ankle just five minutes into the friendly, and was replaced by Reiss Nelson after failing to run it off

Alarm bells will be ringing at the Emirates Stadium after Alexandre Lacazette limped off just 12 minutes into 's Emirates Cup clash with .

Lacazette took an early blow to his ankle against his former club and attempted to run it off, but was in discomfort as he was replaced by young winger Reiss Nelson.

With the Gunners' Premier League opener against Newcastle just two weeks away, Unai Emery will be praying the injury is not too serious.

The 28-year-old forward does not have any history of ankle injuries, so Gunners fans should be confident at least that it isn’t a recurring issue.

He missed six weeks during the 2017-18 season with a knee injury but was close to ever-present for his club last year, registering 19 goals and 13 assists in 49 appearances.

His developing relationship, both on and off the field, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of the rare bright spots in a difficult season for Arsenal, and he will be key if they are to improve this time around.

The prospect of a front three with Aubameyang and likely club-record signing Nicolas Pepe is an exciting one for the club, and the thought of losing Lacazette so soon after the Pepe news broke will be concerning for fans.

Emery has two more pre-season games to prepare his squad for the new campaign following the Lyon clash, with matches against and sure to provide contrasting challenges.

Arsenal then start their Premier League campaign on the Sunday of the opening weekend, travelling to face Steve Bruce’s Newcastle in a match always likely to draw memories of the famous 4-4 draw back in February 2011.

Both teams could look significantly different by then with transfer activity expected at both clubs before the deadline on August 9.

Article continues below

Arsenal are still be on the trail for full-back Kieran Tierney among others, while Newcastle are expected to make signings following a summer of disappointing exits.

Their new record signing Joelinton will be hoping for a less memorable debut than his first outing in a black and white shirt in pre-season.

The Brazilian forward won a penalty – which Miguel Almiron saw saved – before conceding one at the other end to help to a 2-1 victory on Saturday.