Conceicao reveals Cameroon aim to win Afcon 2021

The Indomitable Lions trainer and his staff are planning to help the Central African nation win their sixth African title

boss Toni Conceicao has stated he and his staff are aiming to win the nation’s sixth title.

The Central African nation won the competition in 2017, but suffered an early exit in last year’s showpiece in , with rivals defeating them 3-2 in the Round of 16.

Clarence Seedorf was sacked shortly after and was replaced by the Portuguese trainer in September.

Conceicao, motivated, has revealed how he’s working with his assistants to build a team capable of claiming the nation’s sixth Afcon.

“Our main goal is to win the Africa Cup of Nations at home,” the Portuguese coach told Cameroon Tribune [via Orange Football].

“We (he and his staff) do a lot of analysis and observation on a lot of players, both technically and on their personalities, we do not forget that aspect. All we want is the time to be able to convey our ideas collectively to our players.

“As you saw during the last fixtures (against Cape Verde and Rwanda), we still have a long way to go to implement certain ideas. When Afcon draws closer, I think that we will have transmitted these ideas to the team.

“We will try to work in the best possible way, in order to have this solid, strong and united team, capable of representing the country with dignity both at Afcon and at the World Cup.”

The Indomitable Lions have been drawn in Group D of the World Cup qualifiers, alongside , Mozambique Malawi, and Conceicao asserted that only through hard work will they end top.

“It is a balanced and difficult group and we hope to be able to finish first. But hope is not enough, you have to work,” he admitted.

“Ivory Coast is a team with a strong tradition and which has the ambition to qualify for this World Cup, just like Cameroon. Mozambican football is booming. The fixtures with them (Mozambique) during the Afcon qualifiers will give us the necessary insight about them as an opponent."

Given Cameroon didn’t participate at the World Cup in , when asked if he feels additional pressure to take the Indomitable Lions to in 2022, Conceicao declared he understands the pressure but assured Cameroonians that the team will make them proud.