Completed A-League 2018-19 transfers: Signings, departures, managers & current squads

The 10 squads for next season are quickly taking shape

The 2018-19 A-League season is scheduled to kick off on October 19 with 10 teams set to face off in the 14th edition of the competition.

Melbourne Victory were crowned champions last season after beating Newcastle Jets in the grand final, while Sydney FC claimed consecutive Premiers Plates.

The wooden spoon meanwhile went to the Central Coast Mariners with Wellington Phoenix only just dodging the dreaded piece of 'silverware'.

Here's how every team is shaping up ahead of the new season.

Adelaide United signings: Michael Jakobsen (Melbourne City FC), Craig Goodwin (Sparta Rotterdam), Ken Ilsø (unattached), Mirko Boland (Eintracht Braunschweig), Louis D’Arrigo (promoted), Scott Galloway (unattached), Ben Halloran (unattached) Adelaide United departures: Tarek Elrich, Johan Absalonsen, Ben Garuccio, Dzengis Cavusevic, Mark Ochieng, Daniel Adlung, Jordan O'Doherty, Ersan Gulum Adelaide United current squad: Paul Izzo, Daniel Margush, Isaac Richards; Ryan Strain, Michael Marrone, Taylor Regan, Jordan Elsey, Michael Jakobsen; Isaias, Lachlan Brook, Kristin Konstandopoulos, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Vince Lia; George Blackwood, Baba Diawara, Nikola Mileusnic, Ryan Kitto, Pacifique Niyongabire, Craig Goodwin, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Ken Ilsø, Mirko Boland, Louis D’Arrigo, Scott Galloway, Ben Halloran Manager: Marco Kurz

Brisbane Roar signings: Adam Taggart (Perth Glory), Dylan Wenzel-Halls (Western Pride), Stefan Mauk (NEC Nijmegen), Tobias Mikkelsen (Nordsjaelland), Stefan Nigro (unattached), Aaron Reardon (promoted), Alex Lopez (Sporting Gijon) Brisbane Roar departures: Corey Gameiro, Mitchell Oxborrow, Jade North, Massimo Maccarone, Corey Brown, Fahid Ben Khalfallah (retired), Michael Theo, Ivan Franjic Brisbane Roar current squad: Brendan White, Jamie Young; Daniel Bowles, Luke DeVere, Jack Hingert, Dane Ingham, Connor O'Toole, Avraam Papadopoulos; Joe Caletti, Thomas Kristensen, Matt McKay, Jacob Pepper, Brett Holman, Stefan Mauk; Eric Bautheac, Shannon Brady, Henrique, Adam Taggart, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Nicholas D’Agostino, Tobias Mikkelsen, Stefan Nigro, Aaron Reardon Manager: Darren Davies (Interim)

Central Coast Mariners signings: Jack Clisby, Jonathan Aspropotamitis (both Western Sydney Wanderers), Corey Gameiro (Brisbane Roar), Matt Simon (Sydney FC), Mario Shabow (Newcastle Jets), Joe Gauci (West Torrens Birkalla), Michael McGlinchey (Wellington Phoenix), Kalifa Cisse (BEC Tero Sasana), Peter Kekeris (promoted from youth team), Jordan Murray (APIA Leichhardt Tigers), Josh Macdonald (Wollongong Wolves), Aiden O'Neill (Burnley-loan), Matt Millar (South Melbourne), Ross McCormark (Aston Villa - loan), Tommy Oar (unattached) Central Coast Mariners departures: Josh Rose (retired), Trent Buhagiar, Liam Rose, Storm Roux, Jacob Poscoliero, Josh Bingham, Blake Powell, Peter Skapetis, Tom Glover, Wout Brama, Alan Baro, Daniel De Silva (loaned to Sydney FC) Central Coast Mariners current squad: Adam Pearce, Ben Kennedy, Joe Gauci; Antony Golec, Jake McGing, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Kalifa Cisse; Adam Berry, Tom Hiariej, Jacob Melling, Michael McGlinchey; Andrew Hoole, Connor Pain, Corey Gameiro, Matt Simon, Mario Shabow, Peter Kekeris, Jordan Murray, Josh Macdonald, Aiden O'Neill. Matt Millar, Ross McCormack, Tommy Oar Manager: Mike Mulvey

Melbourne City signings: Michael O'Halloran (Rangers), Riley McGree (Club Brugge, loan), Lachlan Wales (Central Coast Mariners), Anthony Caceres (Manchester City, loan), Rostyn Griffiths (unattached), Florin Berenguer (FC Sochaux), Mark Birighitti (NAC Breda), Richie De Laet (Aston Villa - loan), Curtis Good (Newcastle United), Kearyn Baccus (Western Sydney Wanderers) Melbourne City departures: Nick Fitzgerald, Manny Muscat, Bruce Kamau, Ruon Tongyik, Christian Cavallo, Stefan Mauk (loan ends), Marcin Budzinski, Oliver Bozanic, Denis Genreau (loan to PEC Zwolle) Daniel Arzani (Manchester City) Dean Bouzanis (loan to PEC Zwolle) Melbourne City current squad: Eugene Galekovic, Mark Birghitti; James Delianov, Dylan Pierias, Harrison Delbridge, Iacopo La Rocca, Osama Malik, Scott Jamieson, Nathaniel Atkinson; Connor Metcalfe, Ramy Najjarine, Moudi Najjar, Luke Brattan; Bruno Fornaroli, Dario Vidosic, Michael O'Halloran, Riley McGree, Lachlan Wales, Anthony Caceres, Rostyn Griffiths, Florin Berenguer, Richie De Laet, Curtis Good, Kearyn Baccus (injury replacement) Manager: Warren Joyce

Melbourne Victory signings: Corey Brown (Brisbane Roar), Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners), Georg Niedermeier (SC Freiburg), Nick Ansell (Tondela), Keisuke Honda (free agent), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse), Raul Baena (on loan from Granada), Rahmat Akbari (Brisbane Roar) Melbourne Victory departures: Stefan Nigro, Mitchell Austin, Matias Sanchez, Cameron McGilp, Christian Theoharous, Pierce Waring, James Donachie, Besart Berisha, Rhys Williams, Leroy George Melbourne Victory current squad: Lawrence Thomas, Matthew Acton, Matthew Sutton, Thomas Deng, Carl Valeri, Terry Antonis, Leigh Broxham, Josh Hope, Birkan Kirdar, James Troisi, Kenny Athiu, Kosta Barbarouses, Jai Ingham, Nicholas Sette, Corey Brown, Storm Roux, Georg Niedermeier, Nick Ansell, Keisuke Honda, Ola Toivonen, Raul Baena, Rahmat Akbari Manager: Kevin Muscat

Newcastle Jets signings: Matthew Ridenton (Wellington Phoenix) Jair Eduardo Britto da Silva (Yanbian Funde), Mitch Austin (unattached), Kaine Sheppard (Avondale), Lewis Italiano (unattached) Newcastle Jets departures: Daniel Alessi, Devante Clut, Ivan Necevski, Riley McGree (loan ends), Pato Rodriguez, Mario Shabow, Wayne Brown, Jack Duncan Newcastle Jets current squad: Glen Moss; Nigel Boogaard, Ivan Vujica, Nick Cowburn, Daniel Georgievski, Johnny Koutroumbis, Lachlan Jackson, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Matthew Ridenton; Jason Hoffman, Ben Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Jake Adelson, Angus Thurgate, Ronald Vargas; Dimi Petratos, Roy O'Donovan, Joseph Champness, Kosta Petratos, Jair Eduardo Britto da Silva, Mitch Austin, Kaine Sheppard Manager: Ernie Merrick

Perth Glory signings: Ivan Franjic (Brisbane Roar), Tomislav Mrcela (unattached), Brendon Santalab (Western Sydney Wanderers), Matthew Spiranovic (unattached), Tando Velaphi (unattached), Fabio Ferreira (unattached), Jason Davidson (HNK Rijeka), Juan de Dios Prados Lopez (unattached), Chris Ikonomidis (Lazio) Perth Glory departures: Adam Taggart, Joe Knowles Perth Glory current squad: Liam Reddy, Dino Djulbic, Alex Grant, Shane Lowry, Scott Neville, Jake Brimmer, Jacob Italiano, Neil Kilkenny, Joel Chianese, Chris Harold, Andy Keogh, Diego Castro, Ivan Franjic, Tomislav Mrcela, Brendon Santalab, Matthew Spiranovic, Tando Velaphi, Jason Davidson, Juan de Dios Prados Lopez, Chris Ikonomidis Manager: Tony Popovic

Sydney FC signings: Trent Buhagiar (Central Coast Mariners), Daniel De Silva (on loan from the Mariners), Jop van der Linden (AZ Alkmaar), Adam le Fondre (Bolton), Siem De Jong (Ajax-loan), Joel King (promoted), Cameron Devlin (promoted), Jacob Tratt (injury replacement) Sydney FC departures: Jordy Buijs, Luke Wilkshire, Matt Simon, David Carney, Anthony Kalik, Fabio Ferreira, Bobo, Adrian Mierzejewski Sydney FC current squad: Andrew Redmayne, Alex Cisak, Thomas Heward-Belle; Aaron Calver, Rhyan Grant, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Michael Zullo, Josh Brillante, Alex Brosque, Milos Ninkovic, Brandon O’Neill, Paulo Retre, Chris Zuvela; Charles Lokolingoy, Trent Buhagiar, Daniel De Silva, Jop van der Linden, Adam le Fondre, Joel King, Cameron Devlin, Jacob Tratt Manager: Steve Corica

Wellington Phoenix signings: Steven Taylor (Peterborough United), Filip Kurto (Roda JC Kerkrade) Mitch Nichols (unattached), David Williams (Haladás), Michał Kopczyński (on loan from Legia Warsaw), Max Burgess (Sydney Olympic), Armando Sosa Peña (Almeria) Callan Elliot (unattached), Reuben Way (Heidelberg United) Wellington Phoenix departures: Michael McGlinchey, Matthew Ridenton, Matija Ljucic, Andrija Kaluderovic, Goran Paracki, Adam Parkhouse Wellington Phoenix current squad: Andrew Durante, Liberato Cacace, Dylan Fox, Nathan Burns, Roy Krishna, Oliver Sail, Thomas Doyle, Louis Fenton, Ryan Lowry, Sarpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, Filip Kurto, Mitch Nichols, David Williams, Michał Kopczyński, Alex Rufer, Max Burgess, Armando Sosa Peña, Callan Elliot, Reuben Way Manager: Mark Rudan