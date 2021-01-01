'Complete' Richarlison can be one of the best strikers in Europe, says Everton boss Ancelotti

The Brazilian forward is on track for his fourth straight season with at least 30 Premier League starts

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has predicted a path to stardom for Richarlison, who will try to advance his three-match scoring streak for the Toffees on Thursday at West Brom.

Ancelotti has worked with many of Europe's best players over the course of his coaching career and sees the Brazilian's attacking versatility as comparable to that elite talent.

But the boss has emphasized that Richarlison must clean up his technical skills to stand above other strikers on the continent.

What has Ancelotti said of Richarlison?

"Richarlison is a modern striker, a complete striker, because he works really hard," Ancelotti told reporters this week.

"His physical statistics are really high, like a midfielder - but he has speed and he is really clinical in the box.

"He is fantastic with the head and clinical in front of the goalkeeper and his movement without the ball is really good.

"I think he can be one of the top strikers in Europe. I'm sure he can because he has all these kind of qualities and he has not a specific position on the pitch. He is really complete.

"Where he has to improve is with his technical ability, and he can improve, controlling the ball and this and that but his movement without the ball is really top and his positioning in the box is of a high standard.

"His level will go up in the Champions League [if we qualify]. It would be a fantastic experience."

Richarlison's recent form

Last month was one of the best of the 23-year-old's career. He scored five times in all competitions in February and has netted in each of his past three league appearances.

That takes him to 11 goals in all competitions this season.

At stake for Everton

The Toffees would leap into third place in the Premier League with a win over West Brom on Thursday and hold a game in hand over the three clubs remaining clubs above them.

