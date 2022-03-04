Clyde Ladies general manager & players quit after men's team re-sign ruled-as-rapist Goodwillie

Clyde Ladies general manager David McGoldrick and his playing squad have resigned in response to the men's team re-signing convicted rapist David Goodwillie.

Raith Rovers sparked controversy by signing Goodwillie as a free agent on the final day of the January transfer window.

After a fierce backlash against the signing of the 32-year-old, who was ruled as a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017, the Scottish Championship outfit admitted they had "got it wrong" and have now managed to offload him until the end of the season.

Clyde Ladies shut up shop

Goodwillie returned to Clyde for his second spell at the club on Monday, with a short-term loan deal agreed that will see him remain at Broadwood Stadium until June.

Clyde Ladies have cut all ties with the men's side of the club as a result, confirming their decision in an official statement on their Facebook page.

General manager McGoldrick has also stepped down, with the statement reading: “All of the players in the ladies team have discussed the situation with the general manager/secretary and they are ALL in agreement that we no longer wish to play for Clyde FC. This will start with immediate effect.

“As a group of female footballers all we wish to do is play the sport that we love, but due to the current circumstances we are unable to do this.”

What else has been said?

Raith Rovers’ women's team took the same steps as Clyde when Goodwillie joined their club, and renamed themselves after Val McDermid - a devoted fan that stepped in to fund new kits for the team.

They now compete under the new name of McDermid Ladies, and Clyde's outgoing ladies team have reportedly already contacted them for advice on their next move.

“We are happy to offer our support and share our experiences,” McDermid Ladies head coach Neil Sinclair has said.

“We don’t condone violence against women, so it is good to see other teams sharing those morals and perspective.”

McDermid himself has also provided the Clyde Ladies squad with some public words of support, adding: "I wish the Clyde Ladies the very best of luck.

"I think the world has changed in the last five years. The societal acceptance of violence against women has shifted quite considerably. And what would have been a very difficult thing for them to do before has become something that is more possible now.

“With all social movements you need someone to kick the door open and the McDermid Ladies have kicked the door open and the sky didn’t fall in.

“The women at Clyde will have seen the breadth of positive response to what happened at Raith and will have been heartened by that.”

