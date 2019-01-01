Club America manager Herrera leaves door open for future MLS job

The charismatic boss of Las Aguilas says he's been contacted before about a move north and wouldn't rule it out

Club America manager Miguel Herrera is focused on lifting another Liga MX title with Club America, but says he would be happy to consider a move to in the future.

The 51-year-old also said he's had approaches from MLS teams in the past and is open to accepting a job in the U.S. or Canada in the future.

"Maybe. Why not?" Herrera said at the Concacaf draw, where his were matched up against Guatemalan side Comunicaciones in the round of 16. "They’ve called me before, but I’m coaching America and I’m really happy here."

Should Herrera's squad move into the quarterfinals, it will find itself up against the winner of the last-16 tie between and Motagua with what could be a rematch of last summer's Campones Cup in which Atlanta topped Las Aguilas 3-2 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The America manager said that's hardly the only sign MLS is making progress toward catching up with its international rivals, though the league still has work to do.

"It’s growing by taking giant steps forward. It’s a league that is on a really good path toward becoming a powerful, strong league," he said. "They’re showing it economically. I think you’ve seen that with three or four clubs already opening their wallet with how they’re bringing in coaches, bringing in players.

"If that keeps changing, we’re going to have a lot more competition because the middle portion of their rosters, that’s the part that still hasn’t finished raising its level.

"But it’s also a young league. We can’t say they’re just doing everything perfectly. It’s a young league, but it’s growing really, really well."

The manager, who also has coached the national team and Tijuana, spoke Sunday about the demands of working at a club like America.

"This is the most demanding club there is in Mexico," Herrera said after a 2-0 win over Morelia that qualified the team for the Liga MX final. "I've told the guys that, and everyone knows it. Since the start of the tournament, they've demanded the title from us here.

"They don't say 'You have to qualify,' If we didn't qualify (for the playoffs) we'd all be out. They demand titles."

America will have a chance to extend its lead as Mexico's most successful club all time in terms of domestic titles when it meets Monterrey for the Apertura crown later this month. The first leg is Dec. 26 in Monterrey with the deciding contest three days later at the Estadio Azteca.