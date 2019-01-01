Club Africain appoint Victor Zvunka as new head coach

The 67-year-old Frenchman replaces Chiheb Ellili, who resigned in the wake of the 8-0 Caf Champions League humiliation by TP Mazembe

Tunisian giants Club Africain have appointed Victor Zvunka as their new head coach.

Zvunka, who helped Horoya reach last season’s Caf Champions League quarter-finals replaces Chiheb Ellili, who stepped down after overseeing Club Africain succumb to a historical 8-0 defeat by TP Mazembe almost two weeks ago in Lumbumbashi.

After being unveiled as new Club Africain coach on Monday, Zvunka immediately pleaded with angry Club Africain fans not to turn their back against the team ahead of the return fixture against Mazembe at home on Tuesday.

“I know that Club African fans are very lively. They have to come and cheer their team which need them,” Zvunka was quoted as saying by Mosaique FM.

“Both players and the public have been hit hard in the head. For players, entering the field can be a little tense, but if they feel that they belong to this family, I think they will give their maximum on the field. They will sweat and wet the jersey and they will honour African Club to win this match and show that (the defeat in Lumbumbashi) was an accident.”

After conducting his first training session on Monday, Zvunka named his squad for the Mazembe match the very same day and is expected to lead the technical bench on Tuesday.

It is his second stint taking charge of a North African club, having before coached Algerian side CR Belouizdad in 2014.