Clinical Glory frustrate Jets as Arnold watches on

Perth have continued their undefeated start to the season

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold was in attendance on Sunday as Perth Glory made the most of their few chances to beat Newcastle Jets 2-0 and return to the A-League summit.

Proceedings began with a bang in the Hunter as Jets attacker Jair forced a save in the first 15 seconds and Glory went down the other end to win a penalty before the first minute was over.

Newcastle keeper Glen Moss was ruled to have taken out Joel Chianese after a counter and Neil Kilkenny slotted home the resulting spot kick to hand Perth the lead less than three minutes in. ​

Jair would again go close for Newcastle in the 17th minute as his header struck the post and Glory made the most of the miss to double their lead eight minutes later.

A fumble from Moss following a set-piece allowing Jason Davidson to pick out the top left corner from very close range and score his first A-League goal.

Article continues below

After half-time, the Jets dominated play as they looked to find a way back in the game but a well-disciplined Perth side proved hard to break down.

Newcastle ending the game with 22 shots to Glory's four, but still losing the match 2-0 as their troubles in front of goal resurfaced.

The good news for the Jets is star striker Roy O'Donovan will return from suspension next week, while Perth remain unbeaten to start their season with the win seeing them replace Melbourne Victory atop the A-League ladder.