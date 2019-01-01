Clarke-Salter sounds transfer warning to Chelsea as Premier League patience is tested

The highly-rated defender, who has captained England’s U21 side, admits it is difficult to remain patient when constantly being forced out on loan

Jake Clarke-Salter has warned that his patience is being tested, with the Under-21 captain eager to step away from a role as a loan ranger and become a Premier League star.

The highly-rated defender is one of several exciting talents to have emerged from a famed academy system in west London.

Frank Lampard’s arrival as manager at Stamford Bridge has seen the path cleared for some home-grown talents to grace a senior stage, with Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham the main beneficiaries.

Clarke-Salter is, however, back out on the road at Birmingham, having previously taken in spells at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland Vitesse.

He is aware that he still has much to learn, but is eager to know where he stands at his parent club.

“I’d be silly to say I wouldn’t want to be in the position where I could play for Chelsea. Anyone would,” Clarke-Salter told the Evening Standard.

“It’s very hard to have patience at times, but you have to understand that there are world-class players at Chelsea. You learn to appreciate that.”

Clarke-Salter has taken in two competitive outings for Chelsea, but his debut was made back in 2016.

Since then he has passed the 50-appearance mark as a senior professional, but the vast majority of his outings have come away from Stamford Bridge.

He admits that there will come a time when a big decision has to be made on his future, wit there a desire on his part to establish himself as a regular in the English top-flight.

Clarke-Salter added: “I’m 21 years old now and, obviously, to keep going on loan as you get older is probably not ideal. It’s time to kick on.”

“I need to play as many games as possible at a high and consistent level now.

“That’s my major aim this season. I need to show I have the physicality to play in the Premier League.

“If I can do that, who knows what the future holds. My main objective is to be a Premier League player.”

For now, having agreed another season-long loan, Clarke-Salter is focused on trying to help Birmingham out of the Championship – with 10 points taken from six games so far.