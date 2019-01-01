City's striker search almost sees them slip-up against Roar

No Fornaroli, nearly a big problem for City

Melbourne City have just managed to pull past Brisbane Roar 1-0 at AAMI Park as Warren Joyce's side showed how much they need to sign a striker this month.

With Bruno Fornaroli again watching from the stands, City started Aston Villa right-back Ritchie De Laet up top as they looked to find a reliable outlet in front of goal.

Though dominating the first-half, City were denied an opener via a string of Jamie Young saves and an offside call against Lachlan Wales.

De Laet would somewhat justify Joyce's decision to start him up front in the 52nd minute as he found the back of the net after an exchange with Rostyn Griffiths.

While the defender took his chance well, he failed to add the necessary edge to City's attack as they were almost made to pay late on.

Brisbane firing a number of chances narrowly wide in the dying minutes as Joyce's makeshift attack was left off the hook.

City ended the match with 17 shots to Roar's four, but got just six of those on target.

Andy Keogh appears like he won't be the man to answer Joyce's concerns up front, but the City manager must find someone sooner rather than later.