City triumph in dramatic Jets clash

A cracking contest that managed to still deliver despite an early red card

Melbourne City have seen off a determined and under-manned Newcastle Jets side 2-1 at AAMI Park.

After being held to a late draw by Brisbane Roar just four days ago, the Jets got off to a surprisingly fast start as Roy O'Donovan opened the scoring after just four minutes.

The Irish striker gifted a simple finish into an empty net after City keeper Eugene Galekovic failed to clear a bouncing ball at the top of the box and was left red faced.

Having started so strongly, the tables would turn dramatically for Newcastle in the 25th minute as Ronald Vargas was ruled to have committed a handball inside the box and picked up a second yellow card for dissent.

Riley McGree would step up to convert the resulting spot kick to bring City level on the scoreline and with a crucial numerical advantage on the pitch.

City would then take just five minutes to expose a ten-man Jets side with Luke Brattan firing home from the top of the box after being given time to shoot.

Despite being down a man, Newcastle didn't go out without a fight and could have salvaged a draw in the 72nd minute when Daniel Georgievski hit the woodwork.

City, who themselves hit the post in injury-time, ultimately would hold on for all three points as they secured consecutive wins and cemented their spot in fourth.

Newcastle meanwhile sit four points outside the top six in seventh and are winless in their past three matches.