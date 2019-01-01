City, Phoenix and Western United confirm signings

Three A-League clubs have started the week off with a bang

Melbourne City, Wellington Phoenix and Western United have all unveiled new players on Monday as they look to rebuild their squads for next season.

Despite not currently having a head coach, City have signed former winger Craig Noone on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who played one season in the Premier League with , follows in the footsteps of former Bolton forward and current Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre.

“I know a few players in and know the quality is good," Noone said.

“I’m excited to join Melbourne City and test myself in the A-League. This is an ambitious club that wants to win trophies while playing an exciting style of football.

“I want to win and be competing for silverware. I’ve come here to help the team and make a difference going forward in creating and scoring goals.

"I’m expecting it to be physical and fast-paced and can’t wait to step out in front of the fans for the first time at AAMI Park.”

Wellington meanwhile have snapped up former Brisbane Roar defender Luke DeVere on a one-year deal.

The former Socceroo has some big shoes to fill in the wake of Andrew Durante's departure from the Nix and he is eager to help new coach Ufuk Talay with rebuilding a side currently boasting just 11 players.

"This new challenge in Wellington represents a really exciting opportunity for me," DeVere said.

"It’s easy to continue playing in an environment you feel comfortable in but I feel that I always rise to a new challenge and I’m looking forward to beginning this journey in Wellington."

Last but not least, Western United rounded out a day of signings by confirming Durante has joined the club.

“Joining a brand-new club is an exciting challenge for me," Durante said.

"I’m looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and into a new environment where I believe I can add significant value."

