City find a way past Adelaide

Warren Joyce's men get the job done on the road

Melbourne City have bounced back from last week's defeat to Perth Glory as they edged past Adelaide United 2-0.

With both teams lacking a recognised striker, City would open the scoring via an own goal in the 25th minute.

Riley McGree swinging a dangerous ball into the Reds box which Jordan Elsey inadvertently deflected into his own net.

Adelaide should have pulled level on the cusp of half-time but Socceroos hopeful Craig Goodwin put his header wide from close range.

City would make the Reds pay for that miss after the break with Luke Brattan smashing a long-range effort past Paul Izzo to double his side's lead and celebrating in some style.

Goodwin would again go close for Adelaide as they looked for a way back into the game but Warren Joyce's side held firm as they leapfrogged the Reds into fourth on the ladder.