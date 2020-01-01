Chukwueze’s Villarreal bag comfortable win over Valencia

The Nigerian wideman was on display for virtually the entire game with the Yellow Submarines having no trouble collecting maximum points

Samuel Chukwueze played for 89 minutes as recorded a 2-0 win over at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday.

Javier Calleja’s men have been in superb form since the league resumption with victories over , Mallorca and Granada, followed by a 2-2 draw against in their most recent encounter.

This is indeed improved form compared to the period before the league suspension where they lost on the bounce to , Athletic Bilbao and .

Chukwueze created the opening goal for Villarreal on Sunday in the 14th minute, passing to Gerard Moreno, who in turn gave it to former striker Paco Alcacer to finish off in cool fashion.

The Yellow Submarines' second goal came with the help of Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, whose long kick was intercepted by former man Santi Cazorla, who played it into the path of Moreno to do the rest.

✅ Celta 🆚 Villarreal (0-1)

✅ Villarreal 🆚 Mallorca (1-0)

✅ Granada 🆚 Villarreal (0-1)

🤝 Villarreal 🆚 Sevilla (2-2)

✅ Villarreal 🆚 Valencia (2-0)

Chukwuweze was taken off in the 89th minute with Javier Ontiveros replacing him.

The 21-year old international produced 70 touches, two key passes and 52 accurate passes at an impressive 94% success rate, which was the highest among the Villarreal starters, followed by international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa with 93.9%.

Chukwueze was also successful in three of four long balls, three of four dribbles and also won six of eight total duels.

The 21-year-old has now completed 1,734 minutes of football from 31 appearances in La Liga this season, of which 16 have been starts while 15 were off the bench.

He has scored three goals and provided four assists, the most recent of which coming in the 1-0 win over Mallorca when he assisted Carlos Bacca’s goal.

Chukwueze’s last goal, however, dates back to November 24, 2019, in a 3-1 defeat at home to defender Joseph Aidoo’s Celta Vigo.

Sunday’s win puts Villarreal within three points of fourth-placed Sevilla, thus keeping their hopes of football next season very much alive.

They will, however, be wary of who are two points behind them and could overtake them for fifth place should they get the better of another Champions League hopeful in on Monday night.