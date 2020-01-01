Chukwueze: Villarreal star not bothered by lack of goals

The Super Eagles forward has struggled to impress in front of goal this campaign but insisted he is not disturbed by the situation

winger Samuel Chukwueze has stated he is not bothered about his lack of goals this season as he is still a work in progress.

The international has only managed to find the back of the net four times in 28 appearances across all competitions this term.

The forward has not scored in his previous seven matches for the Yellow Submarine, with his last effort being in January against in a game.

The 20-year-old has also not been regular in Javier Calleja’s starting XI, having started 13 of his 24 games this campaign.

Chukwueze revealed he is making an effort in training in order to make more impact for the Yellow Submarine, although he admitted he is not under pressure.

“Goals come with luck. I have had a couple of chances this season and I make attempts to convert them but you know you just have to keep trying,” he told AOI.

“I’m actually not bothered because it is still a learning process for me and I know very soon what I have been practising will start manifesting.”

The winger will hope to play a prominent role and help Villarreal return to winning ways when they face on March 1, following last weekend’s defeat to .