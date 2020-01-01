Chukwueze starts as Villarreal clash against Qarabag in Europa League

The Nigeria international has returned to Unai Emery’s starting XI after impressing as a second-half substitute against Cadiz

Samuel Chukwueze has been handed a starting role in ’s game against Qarabag on Thursday.

The 21-year-old winger made an impressive second-half appearance in his side’s goalless draw against Cadiz in a game on Sunday.

The international has subsequently been rewarded for his stand-out performance in the encounter, having been included in the team to start against the Azerbaijani side.

#UEL | ¡Ya tenemos once para el Submarino frente al @FKQarabaghEN 🇦🇿 en la @EuropaLeague!



¡Estos son los futbolistas que saltarán al césped del Estadio Basaksehir (18.55h, en directo por @MovistarFutbol)! pic.twitter.com/e85ApeZ8ia — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) October 29, 2020

Chukwueze has made 11 appearances in the European competition since making his debut against in 2018.

This season, the forward has featured in nine games across all competitions for Unai Emery’s men, including two in the Europa League.

Villarreal currently lead Group I with three points following their victory over Sivasspor in their opening Europa League game.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Chukwueze made 41 appearances for the Yellow Submarine across all competitions to help them finish fifth in La Liga.

The forward has been with Villarreal since 2017 when he teamed up with the club from Diamond Football Academy following his eye-catching performances for Nigeria at the U17 World Cup in 2015.

Chukwueze will hope to help Villarreal secure their second win in the European competition at Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium.