African All Stars

Chukwueze stars as Villarreal advance into Copa del Rey quarter-final

Comments()
Getty
The Nigeria international delivered an impressive performance as the Yellow Submarine secured victory against Paco Jemez’ men

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist to help Villarreal advance into the quarter-final of Copa del Rey after a 2-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening.

The 20-year-old winger came off the bench to make his 23rd appearance for the Yellow Submarine and made a key contribution in the encounter.  

Article continues below

After a goalless first-half, Fernando Nino broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute and in their quest to secure a comfortable win, Javier Calleja brought on the Nigeria international for Javier Ontiveros.

Editors' Picks

11 minutes after his introduction, the Super Eagles star set up Santi Cazorla with a sumptuous pass to score the second goal for the Estadio de la Ceramica outfit and ensured their progress into the quarter-final of the competition.

Chukwueze who has four goals this season will hope to continue his fine form when Villarreal square off against Osasuna in La Liga game on Sunday.

Close