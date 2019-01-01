Chukwueze scores for Villarreal in eight-goal thriller against Granada

The Nigeria forward opened his goal account for the season as the Yellow Submarines were held in their league opener on Saturday

Samuel Chukwueze was on target as were held to a 4-4 draw by Granada in their opening fixture.

Chukwueze was in action for the entire 90 minutes as both teams settled for a share of the spoils at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net in the 73rd minute with his left-footed finish to give the hosts a 4-2 lead, although they conceded twice shortly after.

#VillarrealGranada | 4-2 🚨 72' | GOALLLLLLLLL!!!!! Our Nigerian superstar @chukwueze_8 makes a brilliant run before firing it into the bottom corner. 🇳🇬💛 pic.twitter.com/ykcXSMByJn — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) August 17, 2019

duo Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Karl Toko Ekambi were also in action for Villarreal while 's Ramon Azeez replaced Cameroon's Yan Eteki in the 69th minute for Granada.

Villarreal will hope to claim their first win of the season when they visit for their next league outing on August 23.