Chukwueze helps Villarreal stretch winning streak to five matches with Granada win

The Super Eagles winger came off the bench to play a role in the Yellow Submarine's victory away from home

Samuel Chukwueze helped Villarreal stretch their winning run across all competitions to five games after a 3-0 win over Granada in Saturday’s La Liga outing.

After starting Nigeria’s last two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Benin and Lesotho during the international break, the 21-year-old started on the bench for Unai Emery’s side at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

He was later introduced for Ruben Pena in the 63rd minute after Gerard Moreno scored a hat-trick for the visitors.

Moreno opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the ninth minute and he doubled the lead nine minutes later as Villarreal went into the break with a two-goal lead.

The Spain star had another chance to complete his hat-trick on the hour-mark after Manu Trigueros was fouled in the penalty area, and he converted the ensuing spot-kick.

Chukwueze's introduction on Saturday means the Super Eagles star has now featured in 23 La Liga matches this campaign with a goal and two assists to his name.

Cameroon's Yan Eteki was the second African star at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes but he was an unused substitute for Granada.

Since their 2-1 loss to Valencia in a league match on March 5, Villarreal have won their last five matches including their Uefa Europa League games against Dynamo Kyiv.

The emphatic away win in Granada pushed Villarreal to fifth on the league standings with 46 points after 29 matches while their hosts remain in the eighth spot with 36 points.

Next up for Villarreal is a Uefa Europa League quarter-final visit to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and Chukwueze will be looking to extend his tally of two assists and a goal in the competition.

After Thursday's continental fixture, Villarreal host Osasuna for their next La Liga fixture on April 4.