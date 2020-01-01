Chukwueze grabs assist as Villarreal return to winning ways against Eibar

The Nigeria international made a key contribution in his side’s victory against the Gunsmiths at Estadio de la Ceramica

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist to help secure a 2-1 victory over in Saturday’s game.

The 21-year-old has continued to enjoy rave reviews following his eye-catching displays for the Yellow Submarine since his promotion to the first team in 2018.

The forward made 37 league appearances for the Estadio de la Ceramica outfit last season to help them finish fifth in the division.

Chukwueze has continued with the showings in the 2020-21 season, impressing new manager and former boss Unai Emery in their opening league game against .

The forward was subsequently handed his second start of the campaign against the Gunsmiths and again stood out in the encounter.

Villarreal started the game impressively and with only four minutes into the encounter, Chukwueze could have helped his side open the scoring in the fourth minute when he dribbled past his markers and sent in a through-ball but his effort was not well utilized.

The Yellow Submarine continued to push for the opening goal but again were denied after VAR ruled out Gerard Moreno’s strike in the ninth minute for offside.

Eibar started the second half better than their hosts when Kike broke the deadlock in the 50th minute after he was set up by Edu Exposito.

Chukwueze helped Villarreal level proceedings after he sent in a fine cross which Moreno pounced on to equalize.

Paco Alcacer then scored the all-important winning goal in the 71st minute after benefitting from a timely Moreno assist.

Chukwueze, who featured for 85 minutes before he made way for Manuel Trigueros, struck two shots, made three key passes and completed three dribbles.

The 21-year-old forward will hope to make a telling impact when Villarreal take on in their next league game on September 27.