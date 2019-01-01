‘Chucky’ Lozano reveals Ronaldo’s welcome message during Serie A debut for Napoli

The Mexico international forward made his bow for a club he joined over the summer in a meeting with the reigning champions and a Portuguese superstar

Hirving Lozano has revealed the on-field message he received from Cristiano Ronaldo during a goalscoring debut for against .

The international forward completed a switch to from Dutch outfit over the summer.

He is now up and running in Serie A, with a bow off the bench made during a meeting with the reigning Italian champions.

Lozano could be considered to have been handed a baptism of fire against Ronaldo and Co.

He did, however, open his goal account during a thrilling contest which saw Napoli hit back from three goals down to level matters nine minutes from the end.

A stoppage-time own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly left Lozano and his new colleagues empty-handed, but the 24-year-old enjoyed his big day and crossing swords with a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

‘Chucky’ told TUDN on his meeting with Ronaldo and what was said in the heat of battle: “After their last goal, he approached me and congratulated me.

“He welcomed me to Italy.

“It was something very nice, he is a spectacular player, out of this world. It was something very nice.

“I really enjoyed the game because the team played very well and also for playing against great players, not only Cristiano.”

Lozano is expected to make a positive impact at Napoli, with his talents having been courted by leading sides across Europe.

He is already off the mark for a new club and appears to have had little problem settling into Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

There is still much for him to learn, from his manager and those around him, but the Mexican is looking to keep things as simple as possible.

Quizzed on whether he has any special rituals on debut day, having previously netted on his first outings for Pachuca, PSV and his country, Lozano said: “I didn't do anything in particular.

“I always have the desire to play. I hadn't talked to the coach but it was very nice that he made me enter the second half in a spectacular stadium.

“I know I have little time [to adjust], but I hope to succeed thanks to God and the confidence of the coach. My goal is to work and learn both from my team-mates and from the coach.”

Napoli will return to action after the international break with a home date against , before then opening their 2019-20 group stage campaign with a visit from holders .