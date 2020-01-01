Christy Ucheibe's SL Benfica edge Anderlecht to Round of 32

The Portuguese giants are through to the next round of Europe's elite club event after a comeback win in Brussels on Wednesday

Christy Ucheibe's SL have advanced to the Round of 32 of the Uefa Women's following Tuesday's 2-1 victory over at Lotto Park in Brussels.

Having suffered a 3-0 defeat to CP last week, the international was afforded a place in the starting XI as she was in fine form to help her side reach the next round of the competition.

To reach the second round of the qualifying stage, SL Benfica beat Greek side 3-1 earlier this month, while hammering Linfield 8-0.

After a goalless first half, Charlotte Tison broke the deadlock to the shock of the visitors 10 minutes after the restart.

Benfica's Nycole Raysla struck in the 62nd minute to inspire the visitors' second half before she netted her second of the match to later complete the comeback victory 12 minutes from time.

Ucheibe was in action from the start to finish and her presence proved to be a huge bargain for Benfica against Anderlecht.

With the win, Benfica progressed to the Round of 32 for the first time on their debut outing and they will find out their next round opponent on November 24's draw, with fixtures billed for December.

Benfica will aim to bounce back to winning ways at Estoril Praia in their next league game after the international break on December 19.