Christy Ucheibe inspires SL Benfica to Portuguese Women's Cup final

The Nigerian was pivotal in her side's progress after Wednesday's win over Famalicao

Christy Ucheibe was outstanding for SL as they confirmed their place in the 2019-20 Portuguese Women's Cup final following Wednesday's 2-1 semi-final win over Famalicao.

The title-holders had eased past Amora after an 11-2 victory to reach the last four and then the semi-final clash with Famalicao was scheduled for May, but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Back then, Ucheibe was missing for Benfica as the youth international was ineligible to feature in the quarter-final, having only joined the Portuguese side a few days before the tie in February.

On their part, Famalicao were rampant in their quarter-final test as they thrashed Grijo 5-1 on their ground to advance in February.

In Esmeriz, Benfica made a promising start to the encounter and got an early lead from their first breakthrough as the hosts conceded a penalty after a foul on Cloe Lacasse in the second minute.

A minute later, Nycole Raysla made no mistake from the spot as she sent goalkeeper Rute Costa in the wrong direction to hand the visitors a crucial lead in the semi-final contest.

Darlene almost doubled the advantage for Benfica but her fine shot from distance was stopped by goalkeeper Costa in the 27th minute.

Famalicao, however, reacted positively and managed to restore parity when Dani Neuhaus knocked down Mylena to gift the hosts a penalty which Vitoria Almeida converted from the spot.

After the break, both sides already looked to settle the contest from the spot when Canadian Lacasse struck at the death to secure the winner for the visitors and guarantee their place in the final.

Ucheibe was in action for the duration of the match on her third appearance in all competitions for Benfica this season.

Having reached the final, Benfica will face the winner of November 18's second semi-final between Estoril Praia and Braga.