Christopher Nkunku: DR Congo prospect scores as RB Leipzig hold Bayer Leverkusen
The hosts were marching to their fifth victory of the season before the Franco-Congolese player came off the bench to ensure the game ended all square.
After a goalless first-half at the BayArena, Kevin Volland put Die Werkself ahead in the 66th minute after capitalising on Charles Aranguiz’s assist.
Nevertheless, Nkunku – who replaced Timo Werner in the 59th minute ensured the game ended without a winner, courtesy of his 78th-minute equaliser.
The strike was his second in the German topflight this season after his effort against Union Berlin in August.
Ademola Lookman was an unused substitute by manager Julian Nagelsmann as well as Mali international Amadou Haidara.
"I took the pass in well from Marcel Halstenberg, I saw the keeper coming out so I lobbed him. On the @CharlesAranguiz
tackle, I went for the ball but I caught him. Sorry to Charles, but I'll speak to him personally."#B04RBL pic.twitter.com/LQ8HWVepQF
Born in France and of Congolese descent, Nkunku who has featured for the French U16, U19, U20 and U21 team is eligible to represent DR Congo at international level.
Title-chasing Leipzig remain second on the log with 14 points after seven outings. They host Wolfsbury in their next outing after the international break.