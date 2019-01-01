Choupo-Moting, Bassogog, Njie send Cameroon to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Despite being stripped of the tournament's hosting rights, the Indomitable Lions booked their place in Egypt with a crucial win in Yaounde

Eric Choupo-Moting, Christian Bassogog and Clinton Njie found the back of the net as thrashed Comoros in their final qualifying match for the 2019 .

Saturday's victory secured the Indomitable Lions' place in as they will be looking to retain the continental title they won in Gabon two years ago.

Choupo-Moting sent fans at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo into ecstasy after breaking the deadlock with his effort in 36th minute.

The PSG star who clocked 30 on Saturday finished off a collective team effort with a tap-in before goals from Bassogog and Nije in the 53rd and 89th minutes sent Clarence Seedorf's charges to the Afcon finals scheduled for June.

Cameroon ended their qualifying campaign as the second best team in Group B behind with 11 points from six games.