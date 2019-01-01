Chong salutes Solskjaer impact at Man Utd as he follows in Gomes' footsteps

The teenage winger has become the latest Old Trafford academy graduate to have been handed a senior debut after making his bow against Reading

Tahith Chong has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for putting his faith in youth, with the Manchester United youngster delighted to have been handed a competitive debut.

The 19-year-old winger was given his senior Red Devils bow in an FA Cup third round clash with Reading.

He was introduced off the bench during the second-half of that contest and impressed during an eye-catching cameo.

Chong is hoping that there will be many more outings to come, with fellow academy star Angel Gomes having already figured in the Premier League under interim manager Solskjaer.

The Dutch youngster told MUTV: “I have got to keep my feet on the ground and keep working hard, if my chances come I have just got to take them.

“I think the manager he has done a brilliant job. I am not the first one, Angel has had a chance too.

“For the young boys coming through it is good to see. I think everyone at the youth level now can see those opportunities, everyone is working even harder now.”

Chong has been billed as a potential senior star at United for some time now.

He has showcased his undoubted ability at youth level and formed part of Jose Mourinho’s pre-season plans ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

A breakthrough has now been made and a hot prospect is eager to kick on from this point after getting a taste of life among the elite.

He added on his first United outing: “Obviously it was a special moment. I couldn’t enjoy it more than I did.

“He [Solskjaer] just said enjoy it, get on the ball, try and get a few touches and just enjoy the game. Obviously I just tried to get into the game, get into the tempo.

“I think it is a proud moment, I just felt proud. You work hard to get there, my family helped me so it was a proud moment just standing there. My parents came, so my mum and dad, so I am happy they could see it as well.”

United’s victory over Reading has maintained their faultless record under Solskjaer, with five successive wins have been savoured since Mourinho was shown to the exits at Old Trafford.