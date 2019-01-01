Chong leaves loan door open at Man Utd as teenage winger seeks more minutes

The 19-year-old Dutchman has seen a move away from Old Trafford mooted for 2019-20, and he admits all options will be considered this summer

Tahith Chong has left the door open for a loan move to be made away from .

The 19-year-old winger is among the most highly-rated youngsters to be emerging from a famed academy system at Old Trafford.

Alongside the likes of Angel Gomes, a man who has already seen senior minutes is being tipped for big things.

It has been suggested that he could have more of a leading role to play for the Red Devils next season if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stays on as boss on a permanent basis.

United’s former youth coach is prepared to show faith in those graduating through the ranks and wants to find added creativity in wide areas.

Chong is, however, still relatively inexperienced and an opportunity to get regular minutes away from the brightest of spotlights in Manchester may be of greater benefit to his development.

The U21 international is ruling nothing out at this stage, telling NOS when quizzed on the chances of making a loan switch: “[It’s] a difficult question because I don’t think about it now. I only think about United.

“Everything is possible, I don’t exclude anything.

“What happens in the future, it happens.”

For now, Chong is looking to see more game time at United.

His most recent outing saw him grace a Champions League stage for the first time, with Solskjaer introducing him off the bench in a thrilling 3-1 victory over which carried the Red Devils into the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.

He said of that experience at Parc des Princes: “I had to warm up and suddenly heard a whistle from the trainer.

“I still can’t describe it. Really fantastic.

“Of course I can do much better, but it is to be expected that you will not always fall in the way you want in your first big game.

“The fact that he let me attack PSG also says something about the coach's confidence in the youth players.

“It's great that we could also win the game.”

Chong made his competitive debut for United in an third-round clash with Reading in January, before then making his Premier League bow as a late substitute in a dramatic 3-2 victory over on March 2.