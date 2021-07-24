Chivas don't need transfer reinforcements, says defender Briseno

Five players are missing from the squad ahead of the Liga MX opener

Chivas defender Antonio Briseno says his side does not need to sign reinforcements to cover for the players currently on international duty.

The Guadalajara side kicks off the Liga MX Apertura campaign on Saturday with a home game against Atletico de San Luis.

But the team will be without Gilberto Sepulveda, who is competing with Mexico in the Gold Cup, and members of El Tri's Olympic team Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Angulo and Fernando Beltran.

What has been said?

Chivas did not make any new signings over the close season, either, Briseno is confident the team is strong enough to get off to a good start.

He told TUDN: "We do not need reinforcements because young people came and we have high quality players who acquired a lot of experience.

"No player wins matches alone, not five, we need 11 and obviously we are going to try to ensure that when the five players, who are very important for us because they are selected, return we have a nine-point cushion."

How did Chivas perform last season?

The Guadalajara club reached the final phase of the Clausura campaign last season after finishing ninth in the table.

But the team was eliminated in the reclassification stage after losing 4-2 to Pachuca.

