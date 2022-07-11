Chilwell says Chelsea 'won't get a better manager' than Tuchel & makes bizarre claim his ACL injury 'came at the perfect time'

The Blues defender is enjoying working with a highly-rated German tactician and is setting his sights on a place in England’s World Cup squad

Ben Chilwell considers Thomas Tuchel to form part of the global coaching elite and admits that Chelsea are “not going to get a better manager” than a German tactician that has already guided them to Champions League glory.

The Blues moved to snap up a proven performer after parting with club legend Frank Lampard in January 2021, with a former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss drafted into their dugout.

A memorable European triumph was savoured within a matter of months, while success has also been enjoyed domestically when securing top-four finishes in the Premier League and reaching back-to-back FA Cup finals.

Is Tuchel the best manager for Chelsea?

Chilwell has no doubts that west London heavyweights have acquired the perfect candidate to lead them forward, as he said ahead of the start of their pre-season tour of America: “As players we have full confidence in the manager.

“We know we’re not going to get a better manager here. I’m not just saying it.

“Now there is that stability. Everything that could have potentially been tricky last season has been resolved so it is up to us to work and to try to get that consistency on the pitch.”

Is Chilwell over his injury problems?

A 25-year-old left-back is eager to play a leading role in Chelsea’s future, having recovered from a serious knee injury last season to make a return to action in a final day victory over Watford.

Chilwell was first laid low at the end of November, before suffering a setback in training on Christmas Day, and missed six months of competition.

He is now raring to go once more and is looking to take positives from an enforced spell on the sidelines, saying: “As weird as it sounds, the injury happened at the perfect time, I'm back now and we are four or five months away from the World Cup.

“If I play well between now and then I'm confident I will be in the squad. It was never a worry I wasn't going to be in World Cup squad, you have to be positive.

“I was fortunate. Four and a half months after surgery, I felt no pain. I never really had any bumps in the road.

“In terms of an injury like that, it was as plain-sailing as it could be. Every step I kept progressing, and I was fine. I was getting frustrated and I felt like I could have gone quicker, but that would have been stupid.”

Chilwell, who has his England legacy number ‘1235’ tattooed on his leg, added on pushing for a place in Gareth Southgate’s plans for Qatar 2022: “It would be the highlight not just of my career, but of my life.

“Over the next three or four months I am just going to do everything that I can to try to make sure that is my spot.”

