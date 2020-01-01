Chennaiyin punish Kerala Blasters in nine-goal contest

Disastrous defending let Kerala Blasters down against Chennaiyin in Kochi...

Chennaiyin continued their spirited fight for the playoffs with a 6-3 win against in an exhilarating contest on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Bartholomew Ogbeche's hat-trick was not enough to beat Chennaiyin who took advantage of terrible defending by the home side to go back home with three vital points. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro scored two goals each for the visitors.

Gianni Zuiverloon recovered from his injury to partner Raju Gaikwad at the back for Blasters. Jeakson Singh came into the midfield for the suspended Moustapha Gning in the second of Ishfaq Ahmed's two changes. Chennaiyin were unchanged from their 4-1 win against Jamshedpur last week.

The hosts took control of the midfield but failed to clear-cut chances in the early stages of the game. The visitors had to wait 16 minutes to create their first big chance. In a rare foray forward, Lallianzuala Chhangte delivered a good cross from the left for Nerijus Valkskis in the centre but the league top scorer failed to get it on target.

Just when the contest looked evenly poised, Chennaiyin were gifted a breakthrough by Blasters keeper TP Rehenesh. The Keralite in goal passed the ball straight to Crivellaro under no pressure and the forward completed the easy task at hand, neatly placing the ball into the bottom left corner.

The Machans, who had been in fine form in front of goal in recent weeks, punished their opponents' disastrous defending close to the half-time whistle and scored twice. Valskis exchanged passes with Crivellaro before running through on goal and executing a neat finish past Rehenesh. A minute later, it was Crivellaro's chance to take advantage of a sleepy backline as he beat the offside trap and blasted the ball into the net to make it 3-0.

Blasters, desperate to mount a comeback, hit the net immediately after the restart. Jessel Carneiro's delectable cross from the left flank was poked in by an unmarked Ogbeche at the far post.

There was no stoppage to goalmouth action at both ends of the pitch. Blasters' fight received a jolt when Raju Gaikwad and Mohammed Rakip failed to deal with a routine ball down the left flank. The former ended up playing a loose ball back to the keeper, which Valskis intercepted and backheeled into the path of Chhangte. The Indian winger found the net from inside the box with just the keeper to beat.

The home side, in a bid to rescue a point, threw men forward. Three minutes after Ogbeche's bicycle kick hit the crossbar, the former striker received Cidoncha's pass and curled a magnificent effort into the net from the edge of the box to make it 4-2.

Ogbeche bagged the first hat-trick of the season as Blasters hinted at a phenomenal comeback in the 76th minute. The striker beat Masih Saighani in the air to head in a terrific cross by Narzary.

However, Chennaiyin had the last laugh. The visitors ended the contest when Thoi Singh came off the bench and set up Chhangte for a free hit from the centre of the box that bulged the net. Valskis latched onto Crivellaro's ball into the box in injury time and restored his team's three-goal lead with a simple finish past a woeful Rehenesh.