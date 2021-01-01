Chennaiyin's Csaba Laszlo: It is painful to drop two points

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo believes his team dropped two points against NorthEast United.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo believes his team lost two points after the 3-3 draw against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Laszlo observed that his team gifted the Highlanders easy goals and the final goal from the spot off Luis Machado came from a misunderstanding between his goalkeeper Vishal Kaith and defender Enes Sipovic.

"We were 2-1 down in the first half. But we made three gifts for the opponents. You can't get such an easy goal. I'm also proud of the boys and how they managed and played the game. The last mistake (penalty) it was a misunderstanding between (Enes) Sipovic and Vishal (Kaith). We have to accept this and we will look to win the last game. We lost two points and it is painful," Laszlo said after the game.

Chennaiyin were trailing 1-2 at half-time. But the Machas scored twice after the break to take the lead. Laszlo was happy that his players followed his tactics and could up the tempo in the final 45 minutes. He also joked that his team could have been on the top if they scored as many goals throughout the season.

"I told tactically about what to do better. Think that is the reason that the team is alive and wanted to win. They wanted to show we are not a team that wanted to give up. I think in this case I have to congratulate the boys for understanding what to follow. I think if we are more confident we can score more goals. Last game I want to see the same time with the same pride," he said.

"If we scored just from the 30 per cent of the chances (we created), which was not an opportunity but chances, then we would have been in the top four," he added.

The Marina Machans head coach was also impressed with the improvement shown by Lallianzuala Chhangte as he scored a brace in the game.

"I know Chhangte and we worked a lot with him. hhe showed it was in the right direction. But the problem is in India, you stop football for many months, and then the players like Chhangte have to comeback. He is damaging his talent," he said.

Speaking about their last game of the season, he said that, "Like what we have done today and against FC Goa, we have to go for three points and hope we can win the last game".