Chelsea’s Tuchel gives Mendy injury update after missing Tottenham Hotspur win

The 29-year-old did not make the matchday squad for the London derby, which the Blues won 3-0 to move joint top of the table

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to confirm whether goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will be available for the team’s next match against Aston Villa.

The Senegal custodian, who has enjoyed a good start to life at Stamford Bridge since signing from Ligue 1 side Rennes, was left out as Chelsea cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby on Sunday.

Mendy was reportedly dropped from the matchday squad because of a hip injury that he picked up during Chelsea's 1-0 win against Zenit in the Champions League last week.

With his replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga keeping a clean sheet against Spurs, Tuchel was asked to provide an update on the injury situation of the 29-year-old custodian, but he could not confirm whether he will return for their Carabao Cup fixture against Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

“We tried everything throughout the week and yesterday [Saturday] in training but it was so-so,” Tuchel told the club’s official website. “It comes from the last-minute kick against Zenit in the Champions League so it’s very painful and he felt it.

“He was not 100 per cent comfortable to go for a full stretch or to land on it so we decided to go for 100 per cent, which was Kepa, and have Edou with us to be supportive and to have good energy.

“I’m so happy that Kepa played a crucial role today [Sunday] to have a clean sheet because it’s what he deserved.”

On Christian Pulisic, Tuchel said: “I think for Christian the game against Aston Villa [in the Carabao Cup in midweek] is maybe a bit too close. I hope that I’m wrong but this is my impression.

“He’s not in training so far but let’s see tomorrow [Monday]. Maybe if he had a good progression today, maybe it’s possible. It would be super nice for us to have him but for me, it’s a bit doubtful.”

Mendy has managed a total of 35 appearances since joining Chelsea, and in those matches, he has kept 19 clean sheets.