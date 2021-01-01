Chelsea's defensive disasterclass in shock West Brom defeat leaves Tuchel's unbeaten run in tatters

The Blues were hoping to strengthen their hold on fourth place but suffered a stunning 5-2 loss at home to Sam Allardyce's relegation-battlers

Chelsea 2-5 West Brom: Match statistics

Chelsea were given a brutal reminder of how far they still have to go under Thomas Tuchel in a stunning 5-2 defeat by Sam Allardyce's West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

The shock defeat ended a 14-game unbeaten run since Tuchel had taken over as manager and demonstrated that securing Champions League qualification is not going to be a formality.

Having conceded just two goals under Tuchel during their unbeaten run, Chelsea looked impossible to score against, but they were well and truly exposed by the team starting the game in 19th place in the table.

Roman Abramovich's mission is to take the club back to the top of English and European football again but there remain flaws in the squad, in spite of the uplift Tuchel has overseen.

Chelsea's new attacking signings aren't impacting games as well as they would hope. Much of the focus has been on Timo Werner but more is also expected of both Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Hakim Ziyech had scored twice in the last two games ahead of kick-off but he was hauled off after Thiago Silva's red card.

The 36-year-old defender was booked twice for two rash challenges but both pf his tackles came after Jorginho had turned over possession in dangerous areas.

It summed up what was already a sloppy display despite the Blues initially going 1-0 up through Pulisic's tap-in after a good Marcos Alonso free kick.

Matheus Pereira scored twice before half-time to end a 12-hour run without conceding a goal for Tuchel's side. Silva's dismissal undoubtedly had a huge effect when Sam Johnstone's long ball landed at the feet of Pereira, who lobbed Edouard Mendy to make it 1-1.

Seconds later, both Jorginho and Reece James were at fault with Pereira being allowed several touches in the Blues' box before making it 2-1.

Pulisic's goal did not prevent him from being replaced by Mason Mount at half-time, but things turned even worse for Chelsea as goals from Callum Robinson and Mbaye Diagne made it 4-1.

Mount made it 4-2 after unselfish work from Werner, who now has more assists than goals this season in all competitions, but it was too little too late.

Remarkably, Robinson struck again in added time to make it 5-2 to ensure West Brom secured their joint-biggest win at Stamford Bridge, last winning 5-2 here in 1928-29.

Tuchel's positive and focused coaching methods had papered over the cracks from the Frank Lampard era. However, they still do exist and, on occasions, they will reappear.

Given Chelsea have risen from 10th into the top four since Tuchel's arrival, this result is not a disaster but all honeymoon periods eventually end at this club. Equally, Tuchel's good work is not going to be undone by a poor game on the back of an international break.

The result simply serves as a reminder that this project is still at the start, with too many players still underperforming. Tuchel is still getting his ideas across to a group that need to learn what it takes to be champions once they have secured their top-four finish.