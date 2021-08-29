Chelsea’s Baba Rahman reveals why he sealed loan move to Reading

The 27-year-old Black Star explains how the Royal’s manager played a very huge role to lure him to Madejski Stadium

Ghana international Abdul Rahman Baba has revealed the reason he settled to play for EFL Championship side Reading on loan from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old left-back will feature for the Royals at Madejski Stadium for the entire 2021-22 campaign after Chelsea extended his contract but decided to loan him out, his fifth loan deal away from Stamford Bridge.

Baba, who will play alongside Ghanaian compatriot and international colleague Andy Yiadom at Reading, has come out to explain how Royal’s manager Veljko Paunovic played a big part in bringing him to the Championship.

“I’m very happy to finally be here,” said Baba told the club’s official website during his first interview. “There has been a bit of back and forth, but I’m excited to be here now

“My agent mentioned the interest to me; I know Reading from over the years, and it’s a big club with a great history. So I was delighted.

“This league is really competitive. When I spoke with the manager about the project that is coming on, I was really interested. That’s the main reason why I’m here.

“When he mentioned the project and the targets of the club, I was really happy. That was a big interest for me straight away.

“As I see on TV, this is a physical league! I am really hoping to get going really quickly. And I would like this club to push for promotion, to try to get to where it belongs.”

In a recent interview, Paunovic revealed why he moved to sign by Baba by stating: “It is no secret that recruiting an experienced left-back was a priority for us this summer, so I am delighted that we have managed to do this deal to bring Baba to Reading.

“He is a quick, strong, physical footballer who has a lot to offer to the club and the players around him. Baba was really keen to be part of our project and to test himself in this tough division and I am excited to see him playing for us.”

Baba was lined up to debut for the Royals on Saturday but he was missing in action as they suffered a 4-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town at John Smith’s Stadium.