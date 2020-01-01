Chelsea wonderkid Ampadu set to join Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal

The Blues youngster will get his first Premier League loan at Chris Wilder's side having completed the move on Monday evening

's Ethan Ampadu is set to join on a season-long loan having completed his medical on Monday ahead of a formal announcement.

The 19-year-old has had the chance to train in front of Frank Lampard ahead of the new season and recently played in a friendly against , but Chris Wilder's side have offered him more first-team chances than he would have received at Chelsea.

The international travelled after playing at centre back in two 1-0 UEFANations League matches for Ryan Giggs side against Finland and Bulgaria.

The Blades are set to announce the deal imminently and are rumoured to be on the verge of completing three other signings. Those are the two full-backs, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle, as well as West Bromwich Albion winger Oliver Burke.

Wilder has already signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for £18.5 million ($24.4m) and ' Wes Foderingham on a free transfer.

The recruitment drive at Brammall Lane comes after an impressive first season in the Premier League in which they narrowly missed out on qualification with a ninth-place finish.

Meanwhile, the move comes amid Giggs pushing for Ampadu to play more regularly having seen him start just two games on loan at last season.

"I want all the players to be playing regularly, but that sometimes isn't the case," Giggs said ahead of the match with Bulgaria. "It's that balance over whether they're at a top club and surrounded by top players and improving every day, but ultimately you need minutes on the pitch.

"That's a decision for Ethan. I've talked to him a lot about that. I think last year was maybe a little bit different as he had injuries. You could see from the game he played against in the he was outstanding. Nothing fazes him, he's a quality player, and he just needs to keep fit now."

Chelsea are pushing for further business coming into the squad as talks with goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy heat up with Rennes being pushed to make a decision on the Blues latest offer of €20 million (£18m/$24m).

over Tiemoue Bakayoko's loan move continues to progress slowly. Milan are hoping to conclude a deal that includes a €3m (£2.7m/$3.55m) loan fee and a €30m (£27m/$35.5m) option to buy, but the London outfit are keen to force the Italian giants into an obligatory purchase option at the end of the season.

have registered an interest in loaning full-back Davide Zappacosta but no deal is close with the Bergamo club weighing up a number of options including 's Cristiano Piccini.

Conor Gallagher remains in talks over a new contract, with a loan move to Premier League side Crystal Palace being lined up.

The Blues continue to stall on Fikayo Tomori's future, despite Premier League clubs joining Rennes with an interest to loan the central defender.

Ampadu, Malang Sarr, Matt Miazga, Baba Rahman, Dujon Sterling, Nathan Baxter and Jake Clarke-Salter all have advanced talks open over various loan deals away from the club.

Tariq Uwakwe was the latest player to agree on a loan deal, having signed on loan at League One Accrington Stanley from the Under-23s squad.

Chelsea are having another busy week in their efforts to reduce the size of their squad which sees them with almost 50 players on their books after five high-profile signings.