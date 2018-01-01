Chelsea to miss out on Rugani as he prepares to sign new Juventus deal

The Blues had been keen on signing the centre-back last summer, although he looks likely to remain with the Serie A champions

Any hopes Chelsea had of landing Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani appear to be over, with the 24-year-old set to sign a new contract with the Serie A champions.

As reported by Goal, Rugani was on the Blues' transfer wishlist in the summer, with a representative for the Premier League club, Fali Ramadani, meeting with Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici to discuss a potential deal.

Indeed, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri prioritised the signing of Rugani, whom he managed during the defender's loan spell at Empoli between 2013 and 2015.

A move wasn't finalised in the end, however, and Goal understands Rugani now appears certain to stay in Turn and will sign a new deal in January until 2023, worth around €3 million per year.

Barcelona are another club who have been linked with the Italy international in recent times but Juve are prepared to double his salary and see him as a long-term replacement for Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Rugani has struggled for regular first-team minutes in 2018-19, making just five appearances in all competitions.

He is still highly regarded by the Juve hierarchy, however, and with Chiellini - who is 35 in August - in particular reaching the end of his career, the hope is that Rugani will eventually become a first-team regular.

The futures of Juve's other centre-back options remain uncertain, with out-of-favour Mehdi Benatia potentially leaving in 2019 - although Juve will block a January exit - and 37-year-old Andrea Barzagli coming to the end of his career.

As revealed by Goal, the Serie A leaders are also attempting to tie down first-choice left wing-back Alex Sandro to a new deal, amid continuous links to the Premier League.

The Brazil international recently affirmed his desire to play in England's top flight, leading to suggestions he could look to leave Juve in the summer of 2019.

He told reporters back in November: "I think, one day, who knows what will happen?

"I have a desire to play in the Premier League but right now I am very happy where I am at, the club I am at [Juventus], the league I am playing in.

"So today my only thought is to continue where I am because that's where I feel happy."

Juve are also in the market for another centre-back, with Massimiliano Allegri's side monitoring the situations of the likes of Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, Sampdoria's Joachim Andersen and Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been earning rave reviews in Ligue 1.

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been a long-time target but Juve know they face tough competition from the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City for the highly-rated Netherlands international.