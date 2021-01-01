Chelsea star Rudiger aiming to do more for Sierra Leone as he joins fight against Covid-19

The 27-year-old is playing a key role in helping the West African country win the fight against Covid-19 pandemic

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is inspired to keep supporting Sierra Leone in the fight against coronavirus.

The German centre-back has distributed 60,000 facemasks for traders in Sierra Leone and also donated $101,000 to the country's Free Quality Education initiative.

Late last year, the 27-year-old boosted the morale of medical staff in Germany after he bought pizzas for 420 personnel in 13 hospitals across 10 different cities.

Born to Sierra Leonean parents in Berlin, Rudiger has continued to support the African country and he wants to play a part in Sierra Leone’s development with Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako sighted as his role model.

"It was shocking. At some point especially at the beginning like for a couple of months, the world was standing still and it makes you think a lot," Rudiger told BBC Sport.

"I have been poor before so I just thought what can I do to help in this type of situation.

"I asked the hospital where I was born what I can do to help then I said for the next three months I am going to pay for food for hospital workers there.

"You saw when I also met the Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio in London. I donated to education in Sierra Leone. I strongly believe in God and that's why it's important for me to share. This is how I grew up.

“I want to be the guy who is also developing our country just like what Nana Kwame Bediako is doing in Ghana. To me, he is like a role model and that's what I want to be in my country.”

Rudiger has made five Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, and he will be focused on helping the Blues grab their first victory under Thomas Tuchel when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.