Ghanaian businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako is exploring a potential offer to buy Premier League side Chelsea.

According to Boasiako's spokesperson, one of the reasons why the goldmine owner has been attracted to buy the Stamford Bridge outfit is its links with players from the African continent.

"Bernard Antwi Boasiako is exploring a potential offer for Chelsea. Discussions with various parties involved in the sale have taken place," the spokesperson is quoted by Sportsmail as saying.

"Chelsea have a lasting legacy in Africa, players like Didier Drogba and Michael Essien are legends of the club; the opportunity to enhance the club's reputation in Africa is a very tempting prospect.

"Restoring stability and ensuring there are no job losses are among the priorities."

Apart from Drogba and Essien, Salomon Kalou, John Obi Mikel, and Samuel Eto'o are some of the other top African players who have turned out for the London side at various points in their careers.

Currently, the Africa Cup of Nations-winning goalkeeper with Senegal, Edouard Mendy, is their number one choice on most occasions.

When Roman Abramovich was disqualified by the Premier League as the director of the club after the sanctions imposed on him by the UK government, the Russian put the club up for sale.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and turned it into one of the most competitive sides in the Premier League and in European competitions.

Apart from Boasiako, Nick Candy, a Chelsea boyhood fan, is said to have discussed joining hands with the consortium consisting of Todd Boehly, Jonathan Goldstein, and Hansjorg Wyss to buy the Blues.

The Ricketts family, who owns the American baseball team the Chicago Cubs, and billionaire hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin, have been reported to have also joined forces and will lodge a formal offer soon.

Despite the ongoing off-pitch issues, the Uefa Champions League reigning champions have posted good results.

They have won the last three Premier League games, against Burnley, Norwich City, and Newcastle United.

On Wednesday, they will be hosted by Ligue 1 side Lille for a Champions League Round of 16 second leg duel.