Chelsea ready to pay Werner's £54m release clause as they offer contract to Leipzig striker

The Blues are looking to add one of Europe's most prolific centre-forwards to their ranks when the transfer window reopens

are ready to pay Timo Werner's £54 million (€60m/ $68m) release clause after tabling a contract offer for the striker, Goal can confirm.

Werner has been in electrifying form for Leipzig in the this season, scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances to help the club rise to third in the table.

The 24-year-old's outstanding performances have caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs, including , and .

More teams

Chelsea has also been mooted as a possible landing spot for the German centre-forward, and Goal has learned that the club have already made contact with Leipzig over a potential deal.

The Blues have offered Werner a contract worth £9 million (€10m/$11.4m) per year at Stamford Bridge, and plan to trigger his buy-out clause when the summer transfer window opens.

Advancing talks for Werner come after he instructed clubs of his disinterest in moving in January with the Blues having targeted a forward during the winter window.

Indeed, in January, Werner's clause was only around £36 million (€40m/$45 million) but he wanted to see the season out with RB Leipzig and attempt to win the Bundesliga title.

Frank Lampard admitted at the start of the week that he wants to make a "few additions" to his squad after missing out on a number of targets in January.

Tammy Abraham has served as Chelsea's first-choice striker throughout the 2019-20 season, and Olivier Giroud committed to fresh terms with the club in May, but Michy Batshuayi looks set to leave the Bridge later this year.

Werner has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League, and has stated that a potential transfer abroad holds greater appeal to him than a transfer to Bayern.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have long been considered front runners for Werner but they have since grown cautious over the deal in the economic climate of the coronavirus crisis.

The international had also hinted that Liverpool would be his first choice destination, expressing his belief that he would be a "good fit" for Jurgen Klopp's system during an interview with Welt back in February.

However, ex-Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has been among those to warn Werner against a switch to Anfield, insisting that the Leipzig frontman might not be guaranteed a spot in the Reds starting XI.

Article continues below

Burley also said of the Blues' interest in Werner: "I'm not surprised Chelsea would be interested, he ticks every box for them."

The German marksman will be back in action with Leizpig on Saturday, with Julian Nagelsmann's men set to take on Paderborn.

Werner found the net in Leipzig's 4-2 victory over Cologne last time out, and is now only four goals behind Bayern's Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Golden Boot.